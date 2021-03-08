It was a full weekend with Hendrix College athletics with a couple of postseason games/tournaments locked up.
The Hendrix football team beat Trinity 13-3 in San Antonio, Texas, to punch the Warriors’ ticket to the Southern Athletic Association title game against Berry on March 13 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
It was a defensive struggle as Hendrix gained 318 yards, while Trinity gained just 175.
The Warriors scored on a pair of touchdowns by freshman running back Parker Turley with both coming on 1-yard runs in the first and fourth quarters.
The Hendrix defense kept the Tigers off the board for the game’s first three quarters, but a 23-yard field goal broke the shutout and cut the lead down to 3 until Turley ran for his second score.
Trinity made it a tough day for Hendrix senior quarterback Miles Thompson as Thompson was sacked four times, and also threw a pick.
He did throw for 200 yards on 16 of 27 attempts.
The championship game will be played at 6 p.m. March 13 at War Memorial.
Men’s Basketball
The men’s basketball team clinched a Southern Athletic Association Tournament semifinals at Berry on Friday after beating Centre twice over the weekend with 72-66 and 89-74 wins Saturday and Sunday.
In game one, Craig Collier II exploded for 20 points in 15 minutes off the bench, while Rod Cummings II scored 19 with Seth Stanley scoring 12.
In game two, Collier once again had a strong showing, scoring 28 in 18 minutes off the bench, while Stanley scored 17 and Sean Coman scored 12.
Women’s Basketball
The Hendrix women’s basketball team split a pair of games against Centre over the weekend, winning Friday 70-60, while falling 54-53 Saturday.w
In game one,Kennedi Burns scored 25 to lead the way for Hendrix, while Madi Pierce scored 21, while Kessie Jenkins scored 16.
In game two, Centre’s Ellen Hicks split a pair of free throws with six seconds left, while Burns missed a jumper on the other end for the Hendrix loss.
Burns scored 17, while Anissa Gutierrez scored 11.
Softball
Across four games against Millsaps between Saturday and Sunday, the Hendrix softball team picked up one win, which was the back half of a Sunday doubleheader.
On day one, Hendrix fell 8-6 and 6-4 to the Majors, while Millsaps beat Hendrix 12-4 in five innings in the first half of the doubleheader and then won 6-4 in the series finale.
The Warriors will have a bit of a break before another four-game set starting March 27 and concluding March 28.
Men’s Tennis
The men’s tennis team had another rough weekend, falling 9-0 across a pair of matches at Millsaps.
It was the fourth and fifth straight matches dropped by Hendrix.
The Warriors look to rebound March 13 at Berry.
Women’s Tennis
Likewise, the Hendrix women’s tennis team fell 9-0 and 8-1 to Millsaps across the weekend.
The two losses pit Hendrix at 1-5 on the season.
The Warriors travel Saturday to Berry.
Men’s Soccer
The Hendrix men’s soccer team fell 1-0 in double overtime to Ozarks in Clarksville on Saturday.
The Warriors look to bounce back at Birmingham-Southern on March 13.
Women’s Soccer
The Hendrix women’s soccer team was on the opposite end of a 1-0 double overtime as Claire Huchingson scored in the 109th minute on an assist from Mary Helen Van Hoy for the win.
The Warriors play Birmingham-Southern in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 13.
Women’s Lacrosse
The Hendrix women’s lacrosse team lost for the second straight time with a 19-5 loss at Centre.
The team will look to get back on track March 13 at home against Olgethrope.
