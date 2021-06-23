RICHMOND, Virginia — The Hendrix women’s and men’s swimming and diving teams each have earned a College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America honor for their efforts in the classroom last semester, CSCAA executive director Greg Earhart announced Tuesday.
The women’s team earned the honor after posting a GPA of 3.17, while the men’s team compiled a 3.01.
“Coach Tony Marleneanu continued to lead the teams to success despite an incredibly difficult year,” Earhart said. “These are some of the best ambassadors of Hendrix, and athletics director Amy Weaver, president Ellis Arnold and faculty athletics representative Dr. Chris Camfield can and should be proud.”
CSCAA will name its individual Scholar All-America team next week.
