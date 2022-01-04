CLARKSVILLE — Hendrix won its third-straight game over Ozarks (Ark.) following a 76-67 win Saturday inside Mabee Gymnasium. The Warriors end a two-game skid overall.
Hendrix (7-4) started the game on a 17-1 run but trailed 40-39 at halftime.
In the second half, the Warriors grabbed another double-digit advantage, as a Tyler Deithloff trey made the score 69-56 with 8:34 to play, and never looked back.
Seth Stanley ended with 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in the win.
Deithloff and Carl Fitch each scored 11 points. Deithloff was perfect from the field (4-of-4), 3-point range (2-of-2) and free throw line (1-of-1). Fitch shot 4-of-6 inside the arc to go along with a game-high nine rebounds.
Jonathan Ryan totaled 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting for Hendrix, which connected on 43.9 percent (29-of-66) overall, 35.3 percent (12-of-34) from distance and 6-of-11 from the stripe.
Hendrix totaled 20 assists on 29 made baskets outrebounded Ozarks (2-9) 46-35, including 10-4 on the offensive glass.
Kamren Roelke scored 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting in the loss. Grayson Nix had 18 points and was 5-of-7 from the free throw line to go along with eight rebounds. Dillon Cheater recorded 10 points.
The Eagles shot 38.7 percent (24-of-62) overall, 35.7 percent (10-of-28) from 3 and 75 percent (9-of-12) from the stripe.
Hendrix returns to Grove Gymnasium for its next three games, starting Jan. 3 when the Warriors host Rhodes (Tenn.) at 5 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Kennedi Burns hit a 3-pointer with 5:46 remaining in the game to put Hendrix ahead for good, leading to a 70-67 win over Ozarks (Ark.) on Saturday. The Warriors improve to 4-1 in their last five outings in Mabee Gymnasium and end a four-game skid in the series.
Hendrix (6-5) has won three-straight contests and five of its last six overall.
Leading 65-64 with 25 seconds left, the Warriors made 5-of-6 free throws, including the last four by reigning Southern Athletic Association Player of the Week Madi Pierce, down the stretch to seal the victory.
Pierce ended with a game-high 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals. She shot 7-of-14 overall, 2-of-4 from deep and 7-of-8 from the free throw line.
Burns came away with 19 points.
Blysse Harmon totaled 12 points and five rebounds in her first game with the Orange and Black, which shot 36.8 percent overall (25-of-68) and from beyond the arc (7-of-19). Caroline Wendt pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds.
Burns and Wendt each dished out three assists.
The Warriors attempted 22 free throws, making 13. Hendrix outrebounded Ozarks (6-5) 45-43, including 16-12 on the offensive glass.
Brittany Temple scored 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting in the loss. Faith Curry, Kerigan Bradshaw and McKenzie Greeson each scored 10 points. Stevie Perkins pulled down 10 rebounds.
The Eagles shot 39.7 percent (25-of-63) overall, 28.6 percent (6-of-21) from 3 and 61.1 percent (11-of-18) from the stripe.
Hendrix returns to Grove Gymnasium for its next three games, starting Jan. 3 when the Warriors host RV/NR Rhodes (Tenn.) at 3 p.m.
