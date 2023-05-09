Two words: national champions.
The Hendrix Warriors beach volleyball team won the 2023 American Volleyball Coaches Association Small College Beach National Championship last month in Tavares, Fla., in only its third season as a program.
“It’s a huge testament to their independence, their self reliance, their autonomy,” first-year Hendrix coach Ryan Havice said. “They went seven or eight months without a coach at the college. They ran their own offseason. They ran their own workouts. They kept in shape. They kept each other accountable. By the time I got in, they were already a pretty well-oiled machine.”
Havice took over as coach in January. He was hired in the fall after the previous coach left the program.
Havice spent the previous 10 years coaching volleyball in his native California.
“I was ready for a change,” he said. “Hendrix popped up on my radar somehow. I flew out there. I spent eight hours on the campus and fell in love with the place. The people I met were all fantastic.”
Beach volleyball is played two-on-two with a match consisting of five sets. The team who wins three sets wins the match.
The Beach Warriors finished the season 16-15 but played many Division I teams this season, including Missouri State, Tennessee-Martin, UCA, Stephen F. Austin and Louisiana-Monroe.
Hendrix beat Berry College of Georgia 3-2 in national championship match.
“Our schedule was very well mixed,” Havice said.
UCA and Hendrix are the only colleges in Arkansas with a beach volleyball program.
“We play at the UCA courts because we don’t have our own facility yet,” Havice said. “I’m sure there is some kind of friendly rivalry. We’re a little D3 school. They are the big, bad D1 school. We’re just happy to get the chance to play them.
“We were fortunate to be able to host two tournaments at the UCA court, but UCA was gone those weekends.”
UCA beat Hendrix 4-1 in a tournament at Louisiana-Monroe on April 7.
“It was a good game,” Havice said. “Sure, everybody really wanted that one because of the crosstown rivalry. We were happy with how we performed. We were happy with the competition we put up. That was a fun weekend.”
The Hendrix roster consists of six players from Arkansas, including Meghan Fuller-Freeman of Hot Springs Lakeside, Eliana Oden of Searcy, Kyler Greenlee of Springdale Har-Ber, Faith Hill of Greenbrier and Jordyn Sims of Charleston.
“I think us winning was just a testament to how much we put into this program as a whole,” Greenlee said. “We didn’t have a coach in the fall. Coach Ryan didn’t join us until the spring semester. Our team put in the world for it, and it’s a real testament to our character as a team.”
Fuller-Freeman said winning the national title was huge for her team.
“It was a great accomplishment,” she said. “I’m the only senior on the team, so my freshman year, we didn’t even have a full roster. We had to get girls from the soccer team to play on our team. Going from that, to last year getting runner-up, then this year, winning the national championship, was spectacular. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
