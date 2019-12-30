Hendrix women fall short against Eagles on Sunday

Looking to snap a seven-game losing skid, Hendrix battled University of the Ozarks for the second time this season.
In their first meeting inside Grove Gymnasium since Nov. 23, the Warriors looked for revenge against the Eagles.
After being knotted up at 27 at the break, the Eagles pulled away in the second half to defeat the Warriors 58-46.
With the loss, Hendrix falls to 2-9, while the Eagles improve to 5-5.
Cassidy Salyer produced a career-high 13 points off the bench for Hendrix, while Belle Neilson added two points on 1 of 1 shooting from the floor and five rebounds.
After a back-and-forth opening period, Anissa Gutierrez drained a deep 3-pointer with two seconds left in the first period to put Hendrix on top 12-10 after one.
The Warriors carded a 5-2 run in the last three minutes of the first half as both teams were tied at 27 at the break.
Ozarks outscored Hendrix 31-19 in the final 20 minutes to leave Grove Gymnasium with the 58-46 win over Hendrix.
Gutierrez finished with nine points and four boards.
Kessie Jenkins shot 2 of 6 from the floor and accounted for seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Zoe Mojaver shot 2 of 6 from deep for six points and one rebound and one assist.
Hendrix shot 16 for 56 (28.6%) from the floor and 8 of 13 (61.5%) from the charity stripe against the Eagles.
The five steals, as a team, recorded Sunday is the second-best steals in a game since Dec. 1 versus Austin College
Hendrix opens the Southern Athletic Association portion of the season at 2 p.m. Tuesday against Rhodes from Grove Gymnasium.
