Hendrix women fall short Sunday against Majors

Looking for its first Southern Athletic Association win of the season, Hendrix battled Millsaps on Sunday afternoon inside Grove Gymnasium.
Hendrix led 50-48 with less than four minutes to go, but Millsaps scored eight of the games final nine points as the Majors captured the 62-54 win over Hendrix.
With the loss, Hendrix falls to 2-14 on the season with a 0-5 mark in SAA play, while Millsaps improves to 8-8 and 2-3 in the SAA.
Anissa Gutierrez led the way with 16 points on 5 of 14 from the floor, while Kessie Jenkins tallied a double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds) against the Majors.
Hendrix jumped off to a 5-0 lead through the first three minutes and led 7-3 with 6:23 left but Millsaps scored the final 13 points of the quarter.
A 3-pointer by Cassidy Salyer on the opening possession of the second period brought the Warriors within six at 16-10.
A quick 9-0 Warrior run, capped off by a trifecta from Zoe Mojaver with 1:53 left until halftime, gave Hendrix its first lead since the beginning of the first period 22-20.
After the Majors held the 25-24 advantage at the break, Millsaps grew its lead to 40-31 with 3:05 left in the third frame.
Hendrix ended the third period on a 7-0 run, highlighted by another 3-pointer from Mojaver.
The Warriors trailed 40-38 with 10 minutes to go.
A 3-pointer by Salyer 13 seconds into the fourth quarter gave Hendrix the lead back, 41-40, but the Majors soon retook the advantage back and led 46-43 with 8:19 left.
After back-and-forth lead changes for the next five minutes, a free throw by Mojaver with 1:20 to go knotted the game up at 53 all.
After a technical foul on Hendrix's bench, Millsaps went on to make two free throws and score nine of the games last 10 points as Majors left Conway with the eight-point win over the Warriors.
Jenkins shot 4 of 8 from the floor and accounted for two assists and two blocks, while Rachel Woppman registered six points and six rebounds.
Mojaver scored a career-high 12 points off the bench on 3 of 10 from beyond the arc. She also pulled down three rebounds.
Salyer finished with six points, while Ali Isbell recorded three.
Gutierrez went 4 of 11 from downtown, while also recording a team-high three assists against Millsaps.
Hendrix shot 16 for 51 (31.4%) from the floor, 9 of 35 (25.7%) from deep and 13 for 19 (68.4%) from the free-throw line.
The 35 3-point field goal attempts recorded Sunday is a new season-high.
Hendrix hits the road to Danville, Kentucky, to take on Centre at 5 p.m. Jan. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.