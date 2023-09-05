The Hendrix Warriors kicked off their 2023 season last weekend in Clarksville as part of the Ozarks Invitational and swept the lot, defeating Westminster (Mo.) on Saturday before crusing past Centenary on Sunday.
“I was really proud of the results this weekend,” said head coach Jeff Trimble. “You never really know how the first weekend will turn out. The girls worked hard and it’s always fun to have two shut outs. We also created a lot of good opportunities on goal and converted. We just need to keep working hard as a team and improving as the season goes.”
