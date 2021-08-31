ATLANTA, Georgia — The Hendrix women's soccer has been picked to finish sixth in the Southern Athletic Association preseason coaches' poll, the league office announced Monday.
The Warriors earned 26 points in the voting.
Preseason coaches' polls will be announced for all SAA championship sports beginning with the 2021-22 campaign.
Nine-time defending league champion Centre ranked 19th in the nation, garnered seven of eight first-place votes and 63 points to secure the top spot in the inaugural poll.
Berry was picked second after getting one first-place vote and 55 points, Rhodes third with 47 points, Birmingham-Southern fourth with 38 and Sewanee fifth with 27.
Oglethorpe, with 18 points, and Millsaps, with 14 points, were picked seventh and eighth, respectively.
The league's head coaches voted on the poll, each predicting the season's eventual order of finish 1-8.
A first-place vote garnered eight points, a second-place vote seven, a third-place vote six and so forth.
Hendrix, coming off a 2-0 exhibition win over NAIA member Central Baptist College on Aug. 24 at Warrior Soccer Field, opens its regular season Wednesday at East Texas Baptist at 5 p.m.
The Warriors return eight starters and 16 letter winners from a season ago, headlined by three All-SAA second team members — forward Mary Helen VanHoy, midfielder Sydney Wagner and defender Julia Dick.
