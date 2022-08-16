On Wednesday, the Hendrix women's soccer team welcomed 20 new members as they move back to campus before beginning preseason training .
Hendrix coach Jeff Trimble is entering his ninth season coaching for the Orange and Black. Last year, he led his team to their best season since 2018, winning half of their 16 games and placing fifth in the Southern Athletic Association Conference for the second year in a row.
Returning for her second year as Assistant Coach is Logan Dye, a Texas native from the Wylie area. Last year, Coach Dye helped coach the defense to their second highest number of shutout games in program history.
One phrase that both coaches used to describe their goals for this year's team was "to build a family unit". They don't just want a team that can play well together, but a team that will play well for each other. This phrase was a large part of bonding last year's 19-person team together and helped the Warriors come out on top in some close games. Despite a few members of last year's roster facing some big injuries, the mindset of playing as hard as they could for their teammates who were out helped the Warriors post six shutouts and record 21 goals. With last year's success, the emphasis on "we over me" will be a large part of the team mentality this upcoming season.
Newcomers
Trimble has brought in a record 18 freshman and two mid-year transfers, adding more new players than the size of last year's team. Coach Trimble's main goal with this large recruiting class was "to add depth and talent of course.”
Hendrix assistant coach Logan Dye expressed that she's "excited about the incoming freshman class.”
“I’m looking forward to everyone becoming a team,” she said. “Building a cohesive team with more incoming players than returners may be a daunting task for many coaches.”
However, Trimble said "the talent base of the incoming freshman and of our returners is a challenge we're looking forward to. It'll be fun to evaluate and see where all the pieces fit.”
With only six days of practice for the freshman before the first scrimmage on Aug. 25, building an integrated team is the top priority for the coaching staff.
This year's team also has the most states being represented in program history.
“We are typically very Arkansas and Texas heavy, but this year we have girls from eight states,” Trimble said.
Eighteen members of the team are Arkansas natives, joined by six Texans, two Missourians, two Coloradans, one Oklahoman, one Tennessean, one Floridian, and one Washingtonian.
Returners
The overall emotion expressed by the coaches was excitement for the upcoming season. While they are bringing in a large recruiting class, they are also returning many talented and decorated players.
Both senior team captains have been starting defenders for three years and have received SAA postseason recognition. Julia Dick, who scored one goal last year as a center back, was named an All-Conference First Team player last year and an All-Conference Second Team member the year prior. Brianna Willis, who scored two goals last year as an outside back, received an All-Conference Honorable Mention this past season.
Senior midfielder Kaitlyn Gilkey, who netted five goals and three assists last year, and senior forward Sydnee Pritchett, who scored four goals and had one assist, will be hoping to lead the Warrior offense this season. Last year both of these players tied for sixth place in the SAA Conference and 152nd nationally for game-winning goals scored.
Also returning is senior midfielder Sydney Wagner, who was named an All-Conference Second Team member her sophomore year and All-Conference Honorable Mention her freshman year. Wagner has helped the Warriors offensively, having scored four goals in her career, but also defensively, as she has been an integral defensive center midfielder. Senior outside back Zoey Montgomery will be hoping to return this fall after suffering an ACL tear during the off-season last spring.
Sophomore Camy McKenzie, who received an All-Conference Honorable Mention her freshman year after registering 13 shots and starting all 16 games at either center back or in the midfield, will be returning this year. Also returning are junior forward Avery Taylor and sophomore midfielder Anna Grace Eichenberger, who both recorded game-winning goals last season.
NCAA Rule Changes
The recent NCAA rule change concerning overtime may also play a crucial role this upcoming season.
The NCAA has ruled that regular season games ending in a tie will not have any overtime periods based on 47 percent of overtime periods resulting in the game still being tied. However, in the postseason, both overtime periods must be played if the game is tied, eliminating the opportunity for a golden goal/sudden victory.
Another rule change instated by the NCAA this year states that if a game hasn't reached 70 minutes and has to be suspended and resumed that day or another day, the game will resume from the point at which it was stopped and all stats will carry over to the game when it resumes.
Previously if under 70 minutes of a game had been played and had to be suspended due to weather, the game would fully restart when it was able to be resumed. Finally, the NCAA expanded video review, allowing video footage to be used to determine if a foul had occurred inside or outside the penalty area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.