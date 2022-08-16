x

The Hendrix Warriors women's soccer team kicked off preparations for the 2022 season Wednesday.

 Courtesy of Hendrix College

On Wednesday, the Hendrix women's soccer team welcomed 20 new members as they move back to campus before beginning preseason training .

Hendrix coach Jeff Trimble is entering his ninth season coaching for the Orange and Black. Last year, he led his team to their best season since 2018, winning half of their 16 games and placing fifth in the Southern Athletic Association Conference for the second year in a row.

