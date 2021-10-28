Hendrix shut out Belhaven, 1-0, on Wednesday at Warrior Soccer Field in the Orange and Black's regular-season finale.
Jeff Trimble's squad earns its first win in the series and ends a four-game skid overall and two-game win streak by the Blazers.
Hendrix (8-6-1) recorded its seventh shutout this season, the second-highest season total in program history.
"I am really proud of this team," Trimble said. "We played with skill tonight but also worked very hard. Belhaven is a good team, and playing in this (rainy) weather was not easy. We have had a very challenging last couple of weeks. We have played some very good teams and had to battle through some challenges. I was proud of how the girls responded tonight."
Avery Taylor (two) beat Julianne Wilson in the 12th minute with a blast from 10 yards out following a one-touch pass from Anna Grace Eichenberger off a Camy McKenzie corner kick.
McKenzie ended with two shots, while Eichenberger, Taylor and Sydney Wagner each had one. McKenzie, Taylor and Wagner recorded one shot on goal apiece.
Anna Claire Lewis (6-4-1) and Elisabeth Caton Nelson combined for the clean sheet.
Lewis played the first half between the pipes and made one save, while Caton Nelson tallied four stops in the final 45 minutes to preserve the shutout.
Lewis, with six wins, moved into a tie for seventh on the school's single-season list.
Lewis notched her 21st-career win, which advanced her into a tie for second all-time in program history.
She also has 9.4 career shutouts, giving her sole possession of third all-time.
Laela Evans netted three shots, including two on frame, for Belhaven (9-7-1).
Wilson (6-5) was credited with four saves as she went the distance in net.
Each team had five shots on goal.
Wednesday marked the final home game for four Warriors — Lewis, Skylar Baker, Mary Helen VanHoy and Katy Abramowitz — who are graduating in 2021-22.
No. 5-seed Hendrix travels to No. 4-seed Sewanee for the Southern Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinals Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.