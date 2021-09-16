The previous four Hendrix-Ozarks matchups went to double overtime. Not Wednesday.
The Warriors dominated possession for much of 90 minutes at Warrior Soccer Field and ended with a 3-1 win in the second meeting between the squads in seven days.
The Orange and Black improved to 8-1-3 all-time in the series and are unbeaten (7-0-3) in the last 10 meetings.
Hendrix (2-1-1) has scored eight goals in its last two contests, both wins.
The Warriors' Mary Helen VanHoy (2) opened the scoring in the 13th minute when she beat Sydney Frazier after a pass from Sydney Wagner.
The goal was VanHoy's second in four days.
Breezie Davis (3) tied the affair in the 16th minute on a penalty kick, but Kaitlyn Gilkey (1) put Hendrix back in front for good 57 seconds later with her own successful penalty kick.
In the last two games, VanHoy and Gilkey each have totaled four points and Wagner three.
Avery Taylor (1) added an insurance goal, the first of her career, in the 56th minute when she blasted a one timer from the top of the box after Frazier deflected a corner kick to Taylor's right foot.
VanHoy led all players with four shots, all on frame. Ten Warriors recorded at least one shot.
Anna Claire Lewis (2-1-1) played the first 38:32 between the pipes in the victory. Mackenzie Smith played the final 51:28 and made four saves.
Jessica Alvarado ended with three shots for Ozarks (1-2-1).
Frazier (1-2-1) made six stops in 90 minutes.
Hendrix held edges in shots on goal (9-5) and corner kicks (5-3).
The Warriors eye their third-consecutive win Saturday when Huntingdon comes to Warrior Soccer Field. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
