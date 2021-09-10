CLARKSVILLE — The Warriors and Eagles played to a scoreless draw after two overtimes Thursday at Hurie Soccer Field in the first game of the Ozarks Tournament for both teams.
The Orange and Black improved to 7-1-3 all-time in the series and are unbeaten (6-0-3) in the last nine meetings.
The last four games between Hendrix (0-1-1) and Ozarks (0-1-1) have gone into double overtime.
Mary Helen VanHoy had five shots for the Warriors.
VanHoy and Camy McKenzie each had three shots on goal. Sydnee Pritchett and Sydney Wagner tallied on shot on frame apiece.
Anna Claire Lewis (0-1-1) played the first 103:11 in net for Hendrix and made five saves before giving way to Mackenzie Smith for the final 6:49.
The Warriors outshot the Eagles 13-10, including 8-5 on target.
Breezie Davis ended with four shots for Ozarks.
Sydney Frazier (0-1-1) went the distance between the pipes for the Eagles and registered eight saves.
Hendrix concludes play in the tournament Sunday against Austin. Kickoff from Hurie Soccer Field is set for 2:30 p.m.
