Hendrix infielder Kinsey Bryant has been voted Southern Athletic Association Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
The junior earns the honor for the first time in her career.
In a four-game split against Centre on March 27-28, Bryant hit .500 (7 for 14) with a homer, five RBI, two runs scored and a walk.
Bryant is riding a seven-game hit streak.
Meredith Holland of Berry, was named Pitcher of the Week.
Hendrix returns to Warrior Softball Field on Friday and Saturday when Amy Weaver's team hosts Birmingham-Southern in a three-game series.
First pitch Friday is set for 4 p.m.
Hendrix men’s lacrosse attacker Alec Davis has been named Southern Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
The junior garners the award for the second time this season.
In two matches against Oglethorpe and Berry, Davis totaled nine goals.
He scored five goals in a 16-3 win against the Stormy Petrels on March 26 and added four more against the Vikings on Sunday.
Davis leads the league in goals (24).
The Warriors travel to Birmingham-Southern on Saturday for a noon start.
