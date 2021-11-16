DALLAS, Texas — Kennedi Burns and Madi Pierce combined for 31 points Monday, but Dallas forced 18 turnovers, leading to 24 points and a 72-61 win inside the Maher Center.
The Warriors lost for just the second time in 10 meetings with the Crusaders.
Canai McPherson ended with 29 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Dallas (1-1).
She shot 9 of 31 overall, but 8 of 11 from the free-throw line.
Adryan Alvarez and Alyssa Sullivan chipped in 14 and 10 points, respectively.
The Crusaders shot just 32.4 percent (23 of 71) overall and 20.8 percent (5 of 24) from 3 but 21 of 29 from the free-throw line.
Burns totaled 21 points on 7 of 20 shooting and a 6 of 9 effort from the charity stripe.
Pierce poured in her second-straight and fifth-career double-double, amassing 10 points and a career-high 14 rebounds just one day after setting a previous career-high with 12.
She pulled down six offensive boards Monday and has totaled 13 in the last 24 hours. Pierce was 4 of 7 from the stripe.
Rachel Woppman contributed eight points and a pair of blocks for Hendrix (1-2), which shot 36.1 percent (22 of 61) from the floor, made 15 free throws, totaled 17 assists on 22 made field goals and controlled the boards, 43-41. Burns, Pierce, Woppman and Alicia McCloria each dished out three dimes.
The Warriors play their third contest of a four-game road trip Friday at Fontbonne. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.