JONESBORO — Kennedi Burns scored 22 points despite Hendrix's 98-48 loss at Arkansas State inside First National Bank Arena.
Sunday's contest was the second and final exhibition for the Warriors this season against a Division I opponent.
Keya Patton ended with 23 points on 10 of 14 shooting to go along with three steals for the Red Wolves. She shot 2 of 3 from beyond the arc.
Morgan Wallace and Talia Roldan each tallied a double-double for Arkansas State (6-6).
Wallace totaled 22 points and 11 rebounds and shot 9 of 13 overall, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
Roldan had 10 points and as many boards, going 4 of 7 from the field while making both 3-point attempts.
Jireh Washington totaled 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting plus seven rebounds for the Red Wolves.
Lauryn Pendleton had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Karolina Szydlowska pulled down 11 rebounds.
Wallace and Washington each dished out seven assists.
Arkansas State shot 47.6 percent (40 of 84) overall, 35.5 percent (11 of 31) from behind the arc and 70 percent (7 of 10) from the free-throw line.
Burns shot 8 of 20 overall, 4 of 9 from 3-point range and 2 of 3 from the stripe.
Zoe Mojaver scored nine points, connecting on 3 of 4 3-pointers.
Madi Pierce totaled eight points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Kelsey Korb dished out five assists and Mojaver three.
Burns and Maddie Pardeck each grabbed six rebounds, while Alicia McCloria had five.
Hendrix shot 33.3 percent (9 of 27) from deep.
The Warriors resume action in 13 days at Ozarks for the second matchup between the squads this season. Tip-off on Jan. 1 is set for 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.