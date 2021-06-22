MINNEAPOLIS — Hendrix defensive tackle Adonnis Butler has been named to the 22nd annual D3football.com All-America second team, which was announced Monday.
He is the third Warrior in the last four seasons to earn an All-America selection but first defensive player to garner the honor and first player in program history to receive a second team mention.
Butler, who was named to the All-Southern Athletic Association first team March 26, helped guide the Orange and Black to the league’s West Division crown and a spot in the SAA championship game in the abbreviated 2020-21 season.
He spearheaded the league’s best overall defense (266.3 yards per game), second-ranked pass defense (182.5 ypg) and third-best rush defense (83.8 ypg).
In four games, Butler led Hendrix in sacks (two), tackles for loss (six) and quarterback hurries (four), tied for the top spot in pass breakups (two) and was second in tackles (23).
Because of the limited number of teams participating and games played during the pandemic, no players or coach of the year were named for 2020-21.
The All-America team, composed of 53 players and selected by D3football.com staff, was chosen from nominations by Division III sports information directors.
Butler was also named to the D3football.com All-Region second team as a special teamer, which was also announced Monday.
Since 2005, Butler is the eighth Warrior to earn an all-region selection and second to earn a special teams’ spot.
Midway through the third quarter of the Southern Athletic Association championship game March 13, Butler blocked a Bobby Hope punt and returned it 11 yards to the Berry 34.
Butler ended his career with four blocked kicks, all in the last three seasons.
The 2020-21 All-Region team is drawn from all regions, encompassing the top players who were not named to the All-America team.
