Hendrix senior wide receiver Chris Childress has been named to the D3football.com All-Region 3 third team, which was announced Wednesday.
The Gravette, native, who was tabbed to the All-Southern Athletic Association second team in November, started all 10 games at split end and totaled team-highs with 47 catches, 782 receiving yards and 14 touchdown catches.
During the regular season, Childress led the SAA in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions per game (4.8) and ranked second in receiving yards per game (78.9), total touchdowns (14), scoring (8.4) and points scored (84) and sixth in points responsible for (84) and yards per reception (16.44). He ranked seventh nationally in receiving touchdowns, 35th in total touchdowns, 39th in points scored, 40th in scoring and 79th in receiving yards and receiving yards per game.
Childress entrenched his name in the Hendrix single-season record book, ranking second in receiving touchdowns, fifth in receiving yards, tied for fifth in points scored (84) and touchdowns scored (14), ninth in average yards per catch (16.64) and 10th in receptions.
NCAA Division III realigned Division III football into six regions in 2021. Region 3 includes the American Southwest Conference, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, the SAA and the USA South Athletic Conference.
The teams, selected in balloting by Region 3 sports information directors and D3football.com staff, were chosen from 161 nominations by full Division III member schools. A total of 75 players were chosen to 78 positions.
Men’s Swimming and Diving
Hendrix senior Oli Steven-Assheuer has been voted Southern Athletic Association Diver of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.
Steven-Assheuer won the 1-meter and 3-meter competitions at the Hendrix Invitational over the weekend. He scored 208.00 in the 1-meter competition and 207.90 in the 3-meter.
The Warriors won the Hendrix Invitational after totaling 952 points.
Bryan Sullivan of Millsaps was named Swimmer of the Week.
Women’s Swimming and Diving
Hendrix junior Allie Rogers has been voted Southern Athletic Association Swimmer of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday. She earns the honor for the first time.
Rogers won all her individual events at the Hendrix Invitational on Nov. 4-5, including the 100-and-200-meter individual medleys and the 100-and-200-meter backstroke.
Her 100m backstroke time of 58.65 seconds is first in the conference, and her 100m IM time of 1:00.91 is a new school record, first in the SAA and 18th in Division III.
She also went 2:13.31 in the 200m IM, which is third in the conference, and was a part of the 200-meter medley and 200-meter freestyle relay teams that took first place.
