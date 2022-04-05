MILLINGTON, Tennessee — Hendrix finished seventh overall Monday in the Rhodes Spring Classic. The Warriors improved by six strokes in the third round and shot a 933 (311+314+308) over two days on the par-72, 6,987-yard Mirimichi Golf Course.
Hendrix's Cole Cody tied for eighth overall after carding a three-over 75 on Monday for a three-round score of 227 (75+77+75). Starting the day on the back nine, he birdied 13 and 16 and shot par on 10, 12 and 17. Cody shot one-under on the front nine - birdieing 2, 5, and 9 and shooting even on 3, 4, 6 and 8.
The Warriors' Andrew Gaspard tied for 16th after carding a 77 in the final round for a two-day score of 229 (76+76+77). He birdied 11 and shot even on 13, 14 and 15. Gaspard birdied 7 and shot level on six other holes on the front nine.
Hendrix's Deqlyn Buttrey finished 39th and improved by two strokes from his first two rounds for a total of 238 (80+80+78). He shot even on the back nine - birdieing 11, 16 and 17 while shooting par on 10, 13 and 15. Buttrey shot even on the first three holes of the front nine.
The Warriors' Shawn Parker Jr. tied for 40th after shooting a 78, his best 18-hole score of the tournament, for a three-round total of 239 (80+81+78). He birdied the first and last holes of the back nine and shot even on 11 and 13. Parker Jr. birdied 2 and 8 and shot par on 3, 6 and 9.
Hendrix's Lail Shaw totaled a 257 (92+81+84) over two days. In the final round, he shot even on 11, 13, 17 and 18 before birdieing 9 and shooting par on 2, 4, 6, 7 and 8.
The Warriors' Matthew Stephens shot a three-round score of 261 (88+86+87). On Monday, he birdied 14 and shot even on 11 and 18. Stephens shot par on 1, 4, 6 and 8 on the front nine.
Hendrix takes part in the Southern Athletic Association Championship April 22-24 at Chateau Elan Golf Club in Atlanta.
