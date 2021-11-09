ATLANTA, Georgia — Hendrix running back Rayfield Conley has been named Southern Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
He earns the honor for the first time and becomes the second Warrior to garner the award this season after quarterback Parker Wells earned the nod Sept. 27.
Conley rushed 12 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns, all season-highs, in Hendrix's 34-7 win over Millsaps on Nov. 6 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
His 13.7 yards per carry were third most in a game in program history (minimum 10 carries).
Conley's 165 rushing yards were the most by a Hendrix running back since Nov. 16, 2019, when Kip VanHoose went for 191 against Sewanee.
Conley's 61-yard touchdown scamper in the second quarter was the eighth-longest rush in program history and longest by a Warriors player since VanHoose raced 74 yards versus Birmingham-Southern on Sept. 28, 2019.
Conley compiled a season-high 173 all-purpose yards in the victory.
Against the Majors, Hendrix rushed for 355 yards, second most in a game in school history.
The Warriors' 52 carries were the second-highest total in a game this season (57 versus Sewanee on Sept. 25) and tied for seventh most in program history.
Hendrix's four rushing touchdowns tied for fifth most in school history, and the team's 6.8 yards per carry was 10th best.
Trinity linebacker Caleb Harmel was voted Defensive Player of the Week.
Berry kickoff returner/punt returner Brandon Moody was tabbed Special Teams Player of the Week.
Hendrix concludes its season Saturday on the road against the Tigers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.