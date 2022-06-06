Hendrix senior attackman Alec Davis was selected and played in the 2022 USILA Senior All-Star Game.
Davis is the first player in Hendrix program history to participate in this annual all-star game.
The Division III All-Star game took place May 27 at Providence College in Rhode Island.
In the competition Davis wore No. 26 and had one assist.
In Davis's senior season, he had 43 points which included 34 goals and nine assists, 14 ground balls and seven caused turnovers.
Davis was also selected to the All-Southern Athletic Association second team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.