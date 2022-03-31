ATLANTA, Georgia — Hendrix sprinter Connor Escajeda has been named Southern Athletic Association Track Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Thursday.
The junior earns the honor for the first time in his career.
At the Dan Veach Invitational, hosted by Division II Southern Arkansas, on March 26, Escajeda was the top collegiate finisher and placed second overall in the 400 meters in a time of 49.48 seconds.
The Pea Ridge, native was fourth in the 200 meters in 22.42 seconds.
Escajeda leads the SAA and ranks sixth in the nation in the 400 meters after winning the event with a personal best time of 49.03 seconds in the Richard Martin Jr. Invitational, hosted by Central Arkansas, on March 19.
Escajeda and Ethan Armour are set to take part in the Carl Knight Invitational, hosted by Stephen F. Austin, on April 7-8. The first day of competition begins at 1 p.m.
