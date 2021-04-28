ATLANTA — Hendrix freshman outfielder Drake Herrera has been named Southern Athletic Association Newcomer of the Year and to the All-SAA second team, the league office announced Tuesday.
Herrera ranked second in the SAA in stolen bases (17), fourth in hits (45), fifth in at bats (130), tied for seventh in doubles (seven) and 10th in batting average (.346).
Herrera was the only Hendrix player to start all 32 games in the abbreviated season due to COVID-19.
He compiled 14 RBI, one triple, 21 runs scored, 54 total bases, a .415 slugging percentage, 10 walks, three hit by pitches and a .400 on-base percentage while not committing an error.
Infielder Tyler Calvert of Berry, was named SAA Player of the Year.
Nick Ferazzi of Rhodes, was voted Pitcher of the Year.
Berry's David Beasley was named Coach of the Year.
The award winners were selected by the league's head coaches.
