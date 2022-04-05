ATLANTA, Georgia — Hendrix's Jack Hodgins has been voted Southern Athletic Association (SAA) Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
The senior earns the honor for the third time this season and fifth in his career.
The winner was selected by the league's sports information directors.
Monday marked the third-straight week a Hendrix pitcher won the award after Andrei Stoyanow and David Blackburn earned the honor March 28 and 21, respectively. Hodgins (Feb. 21, Feb. 28, April 4), Blackburn and Stoyanow have garnered the distinction in five of the first eight weeks of voting.
In Hendrix's 6-4 win at No. 2/2 Birmingham-Southern on April 2, Hodgins, a native of Simi Valley, California, allowed four runs, two earned, on five hits with nine strikeouts and four walks in 6.1 innings
Hodgins, who is 7-1 this season, leads the conference and Division III in wins. He ranks second in the SAA in strikeouts (67) and third in starts (eight) and ERA (2.42). Hodgins is fifth nationally in strikeouts and 21st in starts.
Hendrix, which is receiving votes in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper polls, faces Ozarks on Tuesday for the fifth time this season, including third-straight at Warrior Baseball Field. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
