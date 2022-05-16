ATLANTA, Georgia — Hendrix's Agustin Kalinowski was the lone freshman named to the All-Southern Athletic Association First Team, the league office announced Friday.
The award winners were selected by the league's head coaches.
Kalinowski, a native of Cordoba, Argentina, who is ranked 21st in the latest Atlantic South Region Top 25, was 13-4 overall, including 2-2 against regionally ranked foes, as the top individual player for the Warriors. He went 5-2 versus SAA opponents.
In doubles competition, Kalinowski compiled a 13-5 overall mark, including 4-3 record in league play when paired with Eric Meyne, always playing as part of Hendrix's top duo.
Kalinowski and Meyne were 11-5 overall. Kalinowski and Micah Moore were 2-0.
Kalinowski was voted SAA Player of the Week on April 13. He and Meyne were tabbed SAA Team of the Week on Feb. 18.
Kalinowski led the Warriors, who tied their most wins since 2016, to the SAA Tournament quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.
Women’s Tennis
Hendrix junior Eleanor Burks has been named an All-Southern Athletic Association honorable mention selection, the league office announced Friday.
She earned a second-straight postseason accolade from the conference after being tabbed second team in 2021.
The award winners were selected by the league's head coaches.
Burks, a Little Rock product, ended 8-6 overall as the top individual player for the Warriors.
Burks led the Warriors, who posted their most dual match wins since 2017, to the SAA Tournament quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.