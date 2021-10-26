ATLANTA, Georgia — Hendrix goalkeeper James Leone has been named Southern Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. He earns the honor for the first time this season.
Leone tied a season-high with seven saves in a 1-1 tie with Rhodes on Oct. 22. He faced 13 shots and tallied an 0.875 save percentage.
Birmingham-Southern forward Coleman Jennings was named Offensive Player of the Week.
Hendrix concludes its regular season Tuesday at Ozarks. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
