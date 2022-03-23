ATLANTA, Georgia — Hendrix infielder Zach Marriott and pitcher David Blackburn have been voted Southern Athletic Association Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, the league office announced Monday.
The winners were selected by the league's sports information directors.
Marriott and Blackburn each earn the distinction for the first time in their careers.
Hendrix went 4-0 last week, picking up a 10-3 victory over Ozarks on March 16, a 4-1 win over Sewanee on March 19 and 12-0 and 4-2 triumphs over the Tigers on March 20.
In four games, Marriott, a sophomore from Oakville, Ontario, hit .500 (8 for 16) with two homers, two doubles, three walks, eight RBI, four runs scored, 16 total bases and was 3 for 3 on stolen base attempts.
He compiled a 1.000 slugging percentage and .579 on-base percentage.
Blackburn, a junior from Symrna, Tennessee, moved to 5-0 this season after allowing just two hits in seven innings in the Warriors' 12-run win.
He fanned five and walked four.
Blackburn leads the SAA in complete games (two) and ranks second in wins (five) and third in games started (six) and earned run average (2.43).
He is second nationally in wins, seventh in complete games and 22nd in games started.
Hendrix resumes league play with a three-game series against Oglethorpe on March 26-27 at Warrior Baseball Field. First pitch in game one of Saturday's doubleheader is set for 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.