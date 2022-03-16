LONGVIEW, Texas — Hendrix's Gianna Miceli finished 28th overall after the second round of the Pinecrest Invitational, hosted by LeTourneau, on the par-72, 5,925-yard course at Pinecrest Country Club.
Miceli fired a 116 on Tuesday for a two-day score of 228. She bogeyed holes three, six and nine.
Sydney McConnell of Mary Hardin-Baylor was the individual champion with a total of 155 (78+77).
Miceli takes part in The Texas Cup, hosted by UT Dallas, March 19-20 on The Traditions Course at The Courses at Watters Creek in Richardson, Texas.
