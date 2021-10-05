ATLANTA, Georgia — Hendrix forward Austin Pettigrew has been voted Southern Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Pettigrew earned the honor for the first time in his career.
Pettigrew scored a pair of goals Sunday in the 24th and 76th minutes in his team's 3-2 victory over Millsaps.
His second score proved to be the game-winner.
The Warriors, who ended a three-game skid this season and 13-game losing streak in the series, defeated the Majors for the first time in program history.
Hendrix earned its first SAA win in its last 10 matches.
Sunday's game was rescheduled from the day before due to two weather delays in the women's game between Hendrix and Millsaps.
Oglethorpe defender Hayden Binfield was named Defensive Player of the Week.
The Warriors host the Stormy Petrels on Friday in the second of three-straight home games. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
