ATLANTA — Hendrix right-side hitter Camryn Presley has been named to the All-Southern Athletic Association (SAA) first team and the league's Newcomer of the Year, the league office announced Monday.
Warriors outside hitter Sadie Walker and libero Jeanette McGrath were voted to the second team, while middle blocker Allison Long was an honorable mention selection.
Presley started all 13 matches and quickly established herself as a threat on offense and defense.
The freshman led the SAA in points (190) and ranked second in kills per set (3.49) and 10th in digs per set (3.70).
Presley's 3.49 kills per set ranked third best in Hendrix history.
She was voted SAA Offensive Player of the Week after her first two collegiate matches.
Walker, who earned a league honor for the first time, appeared in all 13 matches, with 12 starts. The junior averaged 2.71 points per set, 2.47 kills per set and a 0.225 hitting percentage.
McGrath played in all 13 matches and earned league recognition for the second-straight season after being tabbed an honorable mention choice in 2019.
The senior ranked second in the league in digs per set (5.98) and seventh in service aces per set (0.38).
McGrath was voted the league's Defensive Player of the Week on March 24.
Long, who garnered a SAA honor for the first time, appeared in and started 11 matches and ranked seventh in the SAA in hitting percentage (0.251).
The senior also averaged 2.20 points per set.
Laura Beier of Berry, was voted SAA Player of the Year and SAA Defensive Player of the Year. Anna Braun of Oglethorpe, was named SAA Coach of the Year.
The award winners were selected by the league's head coaches.
Hendrix spent three weeks ranked in the Top 25 and advanced to the SAA Tournament semifinals for a fourth-consecutive season.
