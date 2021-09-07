Warriors defender Zack Roberts and goalkeeper James Leone have been named to the Hendrix Invitational All-Tournament Team.
The team was voted upon by the head coaches of the participating schools.
In two games, Roberts led Hendrix with five shots. Leone also appeared in two games and in 110 minutes did not allow a goal on 16 shots faced while registering five saves.
The Warriors take part in the Austin Tournament on Sept. 10-12.
Hendrix faces Sul Ross State at 5 p.m. Friday and the tournament-host 'Roos at 2 p.m. on Sept. 12.
Volleyball
Hendrix libero Sam Friedl has been named to the Trinity Fall Classic All-Tournament Team.
In 15 games in her first four matches with the Warriors, Friedl averaged a team-high 4.33 digs per set.
The Orange and Black host the Hendrix Invitational on Sept. 10-11 inside Grove Gymnasium.
On the first day of the tournament, Newberry's squad faces Division II Southern Arkansas at 6 p.m.
On the second day, the Warriors battle Saint Thomas, which is receiving votes for the Top 25, and Dallas at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.
