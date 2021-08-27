The Hendrix College Warriors were one of the thousands of schools that did not get to play a fall schedule in 2020.
The Warriors, however, did play a four-games schedule this spring with one cancelation and played in the SAA championship game at War Memorial.
The Warriors came up short in the championship game to Berry, but getting that final season in for seniors was important for Hendrix.
“Getting to play and letting those seniors get to play their final season was important,” head coach Justin “Buck” Buchanan said. “We had some closure on that team, which was one of the closest and best chemistry teams we’ve had since we’ve been here. I think that’s one of the reasons we went out there to play for a championship. Unfortunately, the Catch 22 is we didn’t get to play 10 games with them.”
The talk around several that did play a larger schedule in the spring is how it would impact this fall, in terms of players health.
For Hendrix, it avoided a large injury bug last spring with the exception of one.
“With the exception of really one player, we didn’t get that banged up,” Buchanan said. “I think that it's reciprocated that we didn’t practice in the fall. We weren’t beat up when we got there. We were focused on the task at hand.”
Buchanan said the team responded well to having to adjust to several new things.
“I was really proud of the guys because that could be an easy excuse as to why we couldn’t be good,” he said. “We’ve had the mentality of ‘don’t wait to be good.’ You either have a really good story to tell your grandkids, or you can make excuses.”
Buchanan said playing in the spring hasn’t affected his team this fall, but knows the affect it had on some.
“I don’t think any of us should have played 10 games and then tried to turn around and play a full fall schedule,” he said. “Our league did a good job of taking care of our kids.”
This fall, the Warriors play a 10-game schedule, though it does have a few different teams than it normally would.
Hendrix’s season starts Sept. 4 at Austin College in Sherman, Texas.
