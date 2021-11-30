For the second-consecutive time, Hendrix forward Seth Stanley has been named Southern Athletic Association (SAA) Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Stanley wins the award for the second time this season and seventh in his career.
In two wins at Dallas and Austin on Nov. 27 and 28, respectively, Stanley averaged 23.5 points and shot 56 percent (14 of 25) overall, 50 percent (5 of 10) from 3-point range and 87.5 percent (14 of 16) from the free-throw line. He shot 50 percent from beyond the arc for the second-consecutive week.
In the win over the Crusaders, Stanley tallied his second 36-point game in three contests on 10 of 18 shooting from the field and a perfect 13 of 13 mark from the charity stripe.
This season, Stanley leads the SAA in free throws made (42), free throw attempts (49), free throw percentage (0.857) and points (141) and ranks second in points per game (20.1), third in 3-point field goals made (15), fourth in blocks (7), field goals made (42) and field goal attempts (88). Nationally he is fifth in free throws made, 14th in free throw attempts, 16th in points, 79th in points per game, 87th in field goals made and 96th in field goal attempts.
Hendrix travels to No. 20 Washington for its first game of the 37th annual Lopata Classic on Friday. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Hendrix guard Kennedi Burns has been named Southern Athletic Association (SAA) Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. Burns wins the award for the first time in her career and becomes the first Warrior to garner the honor since Vinessa Daniel on Nov. 19, 2018.
In two wins inside Grove Gymnasium over Dallas and Centenary on Nov. 23 and 28, respectively, Burns averaged a double-double with 22.5 points and 10.5 rebounds and shot 55.6 percent (15 of 27) overall and 93.3 percent (14 of 15) from the free-throw line to go along with four steals and three rejections.
In the win over the Crusaders, Burns tallied 25 points, one shy of her career-high. In the victory over the Ladies, she recorded the first double-double of her career and a personal-best 14 rebounds.
This season, Burns leads the SAA in field goals made (45), field goal attempts (99) and field goal percentage (0.455) and ranks second in points per game (17.1), fourth in points (120) and free throw percentage (0.833) and eighth in free throws made (25). Nationally she is 25th in field goals made, 26th in points, 46th in field goal attempts, 68th in free throws made, 84th in free throw percentage and 97th in points per game.
Hendrix travels to Huntingdon on Dec. 5. Tip-off is set for noon.
