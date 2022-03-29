ATLANTA, Georgia — Hendrix's Andrei Stoyanow has been voted Southern Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The senior from Kapolei, Hawaii, earns the honor for the first time in his career.
The winner was selected by the league's sports information directors.
Monday marked the second-straight week a Hendrix pitcher won the award after David Blackburn earned the honor March 21.
Hendrix pitchers — Jack Hodgins (Feb. 21, Feb. 28), Blackburn and Stoyanow — have garnered the distinction in four of the first seven weeks of voting.
In Hendrix's 1-0 win over Oglethorpe on March 26 at Warrior Baseball Field, Stoyanow allowed just six hits and fanned eight against just two walks in 8.1 innings.
Stoyanow (3-1) ranks second in the conference in earned run average (2.39), third in starts (seven) and fourth in strikeouts (52).
He ranks 13th nationally in strikeouts and 22nd in starts.
Hendrix concludes a four-game homestand Tuesday against Ozarks, looking to win for the fifth-straight time in the series and fourth this season. First pitch is 5 p.m.
