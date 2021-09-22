ATLANTA, Georgia — Hendrix right-side hitter Sadie Walker has been named the Southern Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. Walker earns the honor for the first time in her career, as the Warriors claimed a conference award for the second-consecutive week after libero Sam Friedl was voted Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 14.
Walker posted dominant performances for Hendrix, which swept Sewanee on Sept. 18 and Centre on Sunday to open conference play.
She averaged 4.67 points per set and posted a hitting percentage of 0.418. In two matches, Walker totaled 28 kills with only five errors in 55 swings.
Against the Colonels, Walker registered 17 kills, the most in a three-set match in program history, which tied for fifth highest among all matches.
Her 17 points tied for the most in a three-game match. Both were career-highs.
Centre libero Madi Barron was voted Defensive Player of the Week.
Hendrix, which has swept three-straight home matches, hits the road for the first time in league play when the Warriors travel to Rhodes on Wednesday looking to win for the 18th time in 21 meetings. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.
