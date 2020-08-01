Central Baptist College head baseball coach Aaron Brister has announced another signee to his 2021 recruiting class. Conway product Caleb Hiegel will join the Mustangs this fall.
Hiegel, a graduate of St. Joseph High School, is a utility player. He was an all-conference selection in both baseball and basketball for the Bulldogs.
For more news on recruiting and other things concerning Mustang athletics, follow @gocbcmustangs on Twitter and Instagram and like Central Baptist College Athletics on Facebook.
