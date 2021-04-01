The Arkansas Activities Association, on Thursday, announced all-star teams, as well as all-state and all-tournament basketball teams.
For cheer, Conway cheerleaders Riley Harrison and Madison Maxwell were named to the East Cheer All-Star team.
Conway dancers Kennedy Lee and Alyssa Rye joined Harrison and Maxwell on the East Dance All-Star team.
For football, Ben Weese and Jayden Williams of Conway, were named to the East All-Star team.
In volleyball, Eden Brister and Emily Dather of Conway Christian were named to the East All-Star roster, as well as ConFor all-state basketballway Christian coach Billie Jean Brister as an assistant to Cabot’s Anna Robertson.
Greenbrier volleyball coach was named to the West All-Star coaching staff with Fort Smith Southside’s Natalie Thornberry named the head coach.
For all-state basketball, 14 area student-athletes were named to all-state teams.
Conway’s Jayden Williams was named to the 6A boys all-state team, while Conway’s Chloe Clardy and Jaiden Thomas were named 6A girls all-state.
At 5A, Greenbrier’s Alex Newland and Vilonia’s Laney Mears and Lauren Patterson were named to the girls all-state team, while Vilonia’s Austin Myers and Graham Middleton were named to the 5A boys team.
At 3A, a trio of Mayflower student-athletes received all-state honors: Braxtyn McCuien was named to the boys all-state team, while Jenna McMillen and Kamiah Turner got the nod on the girl’s side.
At 1A, Guy-Perkins’ Gabriel Strickland was named on the boy’s side, while Mt. Vernon-Enola’s Kassidy McJunkins and Kenlie Raby were named on the girl’s side.
All-tournament players are Jayden Williams and Savannah Scott of Conway; Austin Myers and Kenzie Floyd from Vilonia; McKayla Betts from Greenbrier; Braxtyn McCuien, B.J.Gilliam, Jenna McMillen, Kierra Fulton and Kamiah Turner from Mayflower; Taylor Hooten of Quitman; and Adam Felton and Kenlie Raby from Mt. Vernon-Enola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.