This week, hundreds of recently graduated high school seniors will flock to Conway to participate in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games.
The University of Central Arkansas campus will host eight all-star competitions from baseball at Bear Stadium, softball at Farris Field, boys and girls soccer at Estes Stadium, volleyball at the Farris Center, boys and girls basketball at the Farris Center and football at Estes Stadium.
Representing Conway for the East Football Team is Ashton Waller, while Greenbrier’s Bradley Turnage and Vilonia’s Coltin Waton and Kannon Bartlett will play for the West Football Team.
Quitman coach DJ Marrs will be a part of the West coaching staff.
The football game will round out the weekend of competition at 6 p.m. Saturday at Estes Stadium.
In basketball, Conway Jaiden Thomas was named to the East All-Stars, while Vilonia’s Madeline Tipton was named to the West All-Stars.
The girls basketball game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Farris Center, while the boys basketball game will follow at 3 p.m.
In baseball, Conway is represented by Austin Rainey, who will suit up for the East All-Stars, while Greenbrier is represented by Jordan Huskey, who will play for the West All-Stars.
The baseball game will be played Friday at 4 p.m. at Bear Stadium.
Conway’s Katlyn Erickson will play for the East All-Star softball team, while Greenbrier’s McKayla Betts and Vilonia’s Hope Johnson and Elise Trautman will suit up for the West All-Stars.
The softball game will be played at 4 p.m. at Farris Field.
For boys soccer, Conway’s Ty Fisher was named to the East team, while Greenbrier’s Will Garrett was named to the West team.
The boys soccer game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday following the girls soccer game at 5 p.m. at Estes Stadium.
Conway’s Deaievon Carter will suit up for the East All-Star girls soccer team, while Greenbrier’s Alexis Cantu will play for the West All-Star team.
In volleyball, Conway’s Karis Scott will play for the East All-Star team, while St. Joseph’s Maggie Mooney will serve as team manager and St. Joseph coach Luke Davis will serve as an assistant for the East team.
Greenbrier’s Sydney Dunlap will play for the West volleyball team.
The volleyball game will start at 6 p.m. Friday in the Farris Center.
Vilonia’s Mallory Reeves has been named to the West cheer team.
