Last March, I wrote a column about the shot clock coming to 6A competition and how it would be beneficial.
The idea of implementing the shot clock at the high school level has long been a debate.
Critics of shot clock implementation have argued that a shot clock helps teams compete with a more talented team, and that if a team were wanting to stop other teams from holding the ball at midcourt for extended periods of time, to go out and defend.
When I wrote the column last year, I stated that I don’t believe holding the ball minutes at a time was helping developmental skills.
I argued, “what developmental skills are going on by holding the ball at midcourt, shortening the game clock, which in trade, gives an offense that may struggle already to score as much as another team a smaller amount of time to put points on the board?”
And, I stick by that.
I’ve covered games where you pretty much had to beg a team to attempt to score, holding the ball for at least four minutes of an eight-minute quarter.
I read an article recently that had a video embedded of a game outside of Pittsburgh featuring a game where one team was up 50-49 with about seven minutes left and that team held the ball for two and a half minutes.
The coach defended the move saying, “If we’re up, we’re going to do what we do. There’s no reason for me to change it because I know those guys are gamers and they’re going to knock their free throws down. It’s the best way for us to win a basketball game. I didn’t plan on holding it, but if you’re going to stand there and let my guy there, I’ll be fine.”
I don’t know that I agree with that sentiment.
If that’s the best way for that coach’s team to win a basketball game, then that tells me that the coach doesn’t trust his team to maintain the lead. He knows they are lacking in one facet of the game to maintain its lead.
Maybe the competitive part of me is coming out as I write this, but I would much rather play in a game where my coach tells us to score within the play set up and challenge the other team to match our score, to challenge them to beat us.
I don’t want to rant too much on that topic. I just think that holding the ball at midcourt takes the competition out of the game.
Having covered several games now with the shot clock this basketball season, as well as a couple without, the change is working well in my opinion.
I don’t feel like the shot clock messes with the flow of the game, and teams can play at their own pace within the shot clock.
Case in point, if you were to attend a girls/boys doubleheader basketball game at Conway High School where a shot clock is in paly, you would see two different styles of basketball between the Conway boys and girls.
The Conway girls run at an uptempo pace that allows it to score at a high rate.
Getting turnovers at midcourt or between the circles is the Lady Cats’ bread and butter.
Meanwhile, the Conway boys run at a slower pace, scoring and settling down on the defensive end and going to work.
It worked for the Wampus Cats last season as they shared the 6A state title with Little Rock Central because the title game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Teams can play with an uptempo style or a slow, grinding pace within the 35 seconds allotted within each possession.
The 35-second shot clock would allow for the teams to slow the pace down if an opposing team does have a more talented team and play within its own strengths.
I have no problem with that.
Games should be played at a comfortable pace, but holding the ball for minutes at a time is a little outlandish to me.
The game’s I’ve seen without a shot clock allows teams to play at their own pace, but it does create awkward moments.
I’ve covered games in the past where a team will play at a high tempo throughout the first seven minutes of the quarter and once the one minute mark hits, that team will hold the ball for the last shot.
I’m not sure I understand, but I’m not a coach.
Either way, I’m absolutely in favor of the shot clock being implemented across all levels, mainly because I believe it is more beneficial to the student-athletes.
