Heading into another week of high school basketball action, nonconference basketball season is coming to a close as 2021 winds down.
Though they haven’t played since Dec. 7, the Conway Lady Cats sit at 9-0 ahead of a Dec. 14 matchup against West Memphis at home.
Meanwhile, the Conway High School boys basketball team ran its record to 9-0 on the season with a 61-46 win over Rogers Heritage on Dec. 11.
The Wampus Cats win over the War Eagles earned them the Orange Division title of the 16th annual Arvest Hoopfest in Rogers.
Conway also defeated Blytheville and Harrison in the tournament.
The Wampus Cats’ record is 7-0 on the season and will return to the court Dec. 17 at Russellville.
Following a two-game slide Thursday and Saturday, the Greenbrier Panthers boys basketball team now sits at 8-2 in the regular season.
Prior to losses against Maumelle and Morrilton in a tournament, the Panthers had a strong start to the season, winning eight in a row.
Now, Greenbrier will head Tuesday to Lakeside.
Like their male counterparts, the Greenbrier Lady Panthers have started out strong, winning seven of nine contests.
However, both of those losses came in the last four games.
More recently, the Lady Panthers beat Lakeside on Dec. 8 and will travel Tuesday to Lakeside.
Both Vilonia boys and girls squads sit with two losses on the season, with the boys winning four of six contests, while the girls have five wins in seven games.
Up next for the Vilonia Eagles boys team is a Dec. 16 matchup with Jonesboro, while the girls will try to shake off a Dec. 9 loss at Sylvan Hills to a Dec. 16 game against Fayetteville.
Continuing the theme of two-loss teams are the Mayflower boys and girls teams.
The Mayflower boys sit at 8-2 on the season with losses against Southside and Heber Springs, both of which were by two points.
After a 50-47 win over Perryville on Friday, the Eagles boys team will head Tuesday to Baptist Prep.
Though the losses were by more than the boys’ losses, the Lady Eagles also lost to Southside, but fell to Perryville.
On the horizon is a home contest against Clinton on Tuesday.
The trend unfortunately stops with Conway Christian as both boys and girls teams are struggling thus far.
The boys have had a trio of games canceled and scores reported on Scorebook Live has the Eagles at 1-3 on the season.
The CCS girls have been a bit more successful, winning three of nine contests.
Both CCS teams played Bigelow on Monday.
At St. Joseph, the boys are soaring, while the Lady Bulldogs are struggling.
The Bulldog boys sit with an 8-2 record with losses coming against Mayflower and Lisa Academy North.
Meanwhile, the girls have won just one game in 10 matchups. The lone win came Dec. 3 against Lisa Academy North.
Next up for the St. Joseph boys and girls are games at Quitman on Thursday.
The Quitman girls are having a strong start to the season, winning nine games, while dropping just one.
After a 71-61 loss to Wonderview, the Lady Bulldogs have rattled off three straight wins over Conway Christian, Marshall and South Side.
The boys, however, have an even 5-5 record, more recently beating South Side 46-43.
The Guy-Perkins boys have entered conference play and are 12-5 on the season, while holding a 4-1 record in conference play.
The girls, meantime are 8-7 on the year and 3-2 in conference play.
Both teams travel Tuesday to Nemo Vista.
Conference mates, Mt. Vernon-Enola is seeing different results for their boys and girls teams as well.
The MVE boys are 6-8 on the season, while starting 2-2 in conference play.
The girls are having a tremendous start to the season, going 14-1 to start, while holding a 4-0 record in conference play.
Both Mt. Vernon-Enola teams played Western Yell County on Monday.
Guest writer David Grimes contributed to the Conway boys basketball portion of the story.
