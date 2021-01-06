The conference basketball slate was full for area high school basketball teams.
Both Conway teams played their inaugural games against Little Rock Southwest at the Southwest campus as both teams kicked off 6A Central play with wins.
The Lady Cats won in dominating fashion as they easily put away the Gryphons 85-26, while the boys took home a 60-51 win.
Both Conway teams start their home conference schedule against North Little Rock on Friday.
Greenbrier split their 5A West opening games as the girls fell to Greenwood 84-48, while the boys picked up a 36-29 win over the Bulldogs.
Both Greenbrier teams host Van Buren on Friday.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles continued their hot start to the season as they beat Siloam Springs 66-43, while the Eagles dropped a close 47-41 game to Siloam.
Vilonia travels Friday to Alma.
Mayflower also saw its boys and girls teams split the conference opener as the boys beat Dover 58-27, while the Lady Eagles fell 49-43.
Mayflower travels Friday to Lamar.
Conway Christian and St. Joseph had an intercity matchup as the host CCS Eagle girls beat the Bulldogs 61-50, while the St. Joseph boys won 66-47.
Conway Christian travels Friday to South Side (Bee Branch).
St. Joseph hosts Lisa Academy North on Thursday.
The Quitman boys basketball team fell 62-53 to Lisa Academy North, while there is no score reported for the Quitman girls game by press time Wednesday.
Quitman travels Friday to Maumelle Charter.
No scores were reported for Guy-Perkins’ games at West Side by press time Wednesday.
Guy-Perkins hosts Mt. Vernon-Enola on Jan. 12.
The Mt. Vernon-Enola girls beat Concord 59-22, while there was no score reported for the boys game by press time Wednesday.
Mt. Vernon-Enola hosts Wonderview on Friday.
