One week removed from the first week of high school football, teams are ready to get back on the gridiron, or in some cases, return to the field for the first time this year.
Conway (1-0) opened up zero week at home against a Fayetteville team that was previously ranked fourth in the state by the Arkansas sports media, and came away with a 38-21 victory.
Senior Jamaal Bethune ran for 126 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, while senior Bryce Bohannon hauled in seven receptions for 136 yards.
Fayetteville went up 14-0 in the first quarter, but then Conway clicked and rattled off 38 unanswered between the second and third quarters.
Fayetteville scored a touchdown in the fourth, but it was too little too late.
The win allowed Conway to jump from 10th in the ASM Poll to fifth.
This week is another home game for the Wampus Cats when they welcome the No. 2-ranked team in the state Bentonville.
The game will be broadcast on Y107, Conway Corp and the Conway Corp Channel 5 YouTube channel.
Greenbrier also got off to a hot start with a 55-6 home win over Beebe.
The Panthers (1-0) had little trouble with the Badgers as they hung 35 points on Beebe with three minutes left in the first quarter.
Greenbrier scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter and the mercy rule clock went into effect in the second half as the Panthers quickly put the Badgers away.
Greenbrier hosts the Batesville Pioneers on Friday.
The game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network on YouTube.
The Vilonia Eagles take the field for the first time this season Friday when they host Greene County Tech.
Greene County Tech earned a zero week shutout win over Westside High School.
Neither team got on the board in the first quarter, but GCT scored in every quarter after.
The game will start at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Vilonia High School YouTube channel.
The Mayflower Eagles (0-1) got their season started last week in a 34-20 home loss against Central Arkansas Christian.
The Eagles took an early lead in the first quarter before the Mustangs tied the game at seven by halftime.
In the second half, CAC hit an extra gear and outscored Mayflower 27-13 in the second half.
The Eagles’s Friday opponent Southside also got its season started last Friday in a 49-33 home loss to Pocahontas.
Both teams aim to get in the win column Friday in Mayflower.
Conway Christian will step on the field for the first time in 2020 when it travels to Little Rock to face Baptist Prep.
Baptist Prep got its season started with a 66-28 win over Cedar Ridge at home.
The Conway Christian and Baptist Prep will take the field at 7 p.m. with the game broadcasting at conwaychristianschool.org/athletics.
Quitman got its season started during zero week with a 59-0 win over Two Rivers on the road.
The Bulldogs put up a trio of touchdowns in the first quarter before adding another 25 points in the second quarter, leading to a running clock in the second half.
Quitman added another 13 points in the third quarter.
Quitman will have its home-opener Friday against Melbourne.
Melbourne picked up a 50-21 win over Clinton on the road.
Both teams look to go 2-0 Friday in Quitman.
