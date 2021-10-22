Blowouts were aplenty Friday as the regular season starts its wind down toward state playoffs.
Conway improved to 7-1 on the season and 5-0 in the 7A Central as it beat Little Rock Central at home 55-12??????? at home.
Junior running back Jayllen Chambers got the Wampus Cats on the board as he rushed for a 4-yard touchdown just two minutes into the game.
Central answered with a 91-yard kick return on the ensuing kickoff and then scored on a 3-yard rush, but failed to convert the point after attempt, making the score 7-6 in Conway’s favor.
Then, the points started pouring on for the Wampus Cats, which was started by a 31-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Donovyn Omolo to wide receiver West Boudreaux.
It was the pair’s first of two touchdown connections as Omolo hit Boudreaux for a 29-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Omolo threw his second touchdown of the game sandwiched between the two to Boudreaux on a 10-yard touchdown to wide receiver Clayton Fisher.
Then, running back Jamarion “Boogie” Carr rushed for a 7-yard touchdown.
Conway was up 35-6 before defensive back Ashton Waller added to the scoring on a 26-yard pick-six with 2:35 left in the first half.
Omolo then threw another touchdown pass with nine seconds left to go in the first half, up 49-6.
Conway’s scoring finished midway through the third on a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Chambers.
The Wampus Cats gave up a Central touchdown late, but it was not nearly enough.
Conway travels to Little Rock Catholic next Friday.
The Greenbrier Panthers had little trouble with the Farmington Cardinals as Greenbrier strode away with a 48-6 win at home.
The Panthers got the party started as they picked off Farmington quarterback Cameron Vanzant on his first pass attempt of the game.
Greenbrier turned that into a 3-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Cooper Wilcox.
Then, running back Eli Weaver rushed for an 81-yard rushing touchdown.
The Cardinals cut the lead on a 1-yard rushing touchdown by running back Caden Elsik, but that would be all Farmington would get in this game.
Greenbrier answered on a 95-yard kick return for a touchdown by wide receiver Carter McElhany.
Running back Nick Huett rushed for a pair of touchdowns, from one and six yards out before kicker Bradley Turnage split the uprights on a 37-yard field goal. He also hit from 26 yards out.
Wilcox and McElhany connected on Greenbrier’s final touchdown — a 71-yarder — to go up 45-6 before Turnage’s 26-yard field goal.
The Panthers head to Alma next Friday for the regular season’s penultimate game.
The Vilonia Eagles played those Alma Airedales at home, and came out with a 56-20 victory to also improve 8-0 and 5-0 in 5A West play just like the Panthers.
At quarterback, Eagle Austin Myers was once again proving why he’s one of the best in the state as he threw for six touchdowns in the game.
After Alma went up 7-0 early, Vilonia struck quickly as Myers connected with wide receiver Jamison Hinsley on a 61-yard touchdown pass.
Myers then threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kannon Bartlett, who scored four touchdowns on the day.
Myers and Bartlett then connected on an 82-yard touchdown, which put the Eagles up 20-7 with 56 seconds left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Vilonia increased its lead with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Myers to Hinsley, before Myers and Bartlett were at it again, this time from 97 yards out.
Alma made it a three-score game, but Myers and Hinsley connected for a third time in the game to put Vilonia up 42-14 with 9:44 to go in the third.
Then, an Eagle interception eventually turned into a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Bartlett.
Both Vilonia and Alma added touchdowns, but at that point, the game was already well out of reach.
The Eagles move on to play Morrilton on the road next Friday.
The Mayflower Eagles won their first game of the season with a 49-6 thumping of winless Two Rivers.
Mayflower moves on to play at Danville next Friday.
Conway Christian fought, but came up short to Mountainburg on Friday in a 28-12 loss.
The Eagles will have to wait another week to try to notch win number one on the season as it takes on winless Magazine at home next Friday.
The Quitman Bulldogs saw their conference title hopes leave as undefeated Bigelow won 44-7 at home on Friday.
The loss snapped Quitman’s four-game winning streak.
The Bulldogs look to get back to their winning ways next Friday at home against Mountainburg.
