High school football season is officially kicking off Friday night with three area teams in action for Week 0 football.
The Conway Wampus Cats, who were ranked fourth in the first Arkansas Sports Media Overall Poll and third in the Class 7A poll, head to northwest Arkansas to take on the Fayetteville Bulldogs.
The Wampus Cats bested the Bulldogs at John McConnell Stadium last year 38-21 in the season opener.
This year, with a new quarterback and having to replace a standout wide receiver in Bryce Bohannon, Hooten’s says this year’s matchup will be closer.
Hooten’s has Fayetteville beating the Wampus Cats by one at home.
The game will be broadcast on 5 Sports Live as well as the Conway Corporation Channel 5 YouTube channel and Y107.
Greenbrier is also on the road to begin the season as it travels to Beebe.
The Panthers have won nine of the last 11 meetings by a combined 82 points between the two schools.
Last season, Greenbrier beat Beebe 55-6 at home during Week Zero.
Hooten’s expects Greenbrier to once again win this game.
Hooten’s has Greenbrier as a 17-point favorite at Beebe.
The game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network.
Mayflower was scheduled to play against Central Arkansas Christian this week, but that game has been postponed until week three because of players in quarantine for the Mayflower Eagles.
Finally, the Quitman Bulldogs are fresh off a season in which the program captured its first playoff win.
Now seeking more, the Bulldogs travel to Two Rivers, where Hooten’s says Quitman will win in a rout.
Hooten’s has Quitman as a 42-point favorite.
The game will be broadcast on Lake Area Sports.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
