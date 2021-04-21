A lot of action around the county began the week as the regular season winds down.
Conway
Conway spring sports were up against North Little Rock with baseball and softball on the Conway High campus, while boys and girls soccer traveled to NLR High.
Wampus Cats sports went 2-1-1.
Baseball took the lone loss with a 15-3 loss, while girls soccer tied 4-4 with the Charging Wildcats.
Softball bashed NLR 11-3, while boys soccer produced a 5-0 victory.
Conway sports will play Friday at Cabot.
Greenbrier
Greenbrier baseball was scheduled to play at Alma for a doubleheader, but inclement weather forced a postponement. A makeup date will be coming.
Softball was run-ruled by Benton in a 12-2 affair that lasted just five innings.
Boys and girls soccer played Russellville with the girls winning 3-2, while the boys tied 2-2.
Greenbrier baseball and softball gets back to conference play across all sports when they host Mountain Home, while soccer plays at Vilonia.
Vilonia
Vilonia baseball and softball hosted Van Buren, while soccer played at Mountain Home.
Baseball was on the wrong end of both games of a doubleheader with Van Buren winning 3-0 in game one and 5-1 in game two.
Softball picked up a 5-3 win over Van Buren, while boys and girls soccer fell to Mountain Home with the boys losing 4-1, while the girls fell 1-0.
Softball jumps back into conference play against Russellville on April 27.
Mayflower
Mayflower baseball fell 9-6 at Atkins, while softball beat Harmony Grove 19-2.
Conway Christian
Conway Christian baseball and softball had conference matchups against Bigelow, while boys soccer played at Riverview.
Bigelow got the upper hand with CCS baseball falling 13-2, while softball lost 11-0.
Riverview also handed the CCS boys soccer team a 5-1 loss.
St. Joseph
St. Joseph was also on the wrong end of its games as baseball and softball fell at South Side, while boys soccer fell to Harding Academy.
Baseball fell 6-1, while softball lost 20-5. Boys soccer fell 4-1.
Quitman
The Quitman baseball team beat Maumelle Charter 12-1, while softball beat Wonderview 9-0.
Quitman gets back to conference play Thursday against Bigelow at home.
Guy-Perkins, Mt. Vernon-Enola
Guy-Perkins and Mt. Vernon-Enola met in baseball with the Thunderbirds beating the Warhawks 9-4.
Guy-Perkins next plays Sacred Heart at home Thursday, while Mt. Vernon-Enola plays Thursday at Nemo Vista.
