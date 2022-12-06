Arkansas PBS continues its broadcast of the 2022 Centennial Bank High School Football Playoffs live from War Memorial Stadium this Saturday in partnership with the Arkansas Activities Association. In the week following broadcast, championship games will be available to watch at youtube.com/arkansaspbs.
AR PBS Sports will be broadcast statewide over the air, on cable and on satellite on Arkansas PBS’s primary channel. Correct channel information is available in local TV listings. All the ways to watch Arkansas PBS can be found at myarpbs.org/waystowatch.
This week’s games airing live on AR PBS Sports will include:
• 4A – Harding Academy vs. Malvern, Saturday, Dec. 10, at noon.
• 3A – Charleston vs. Booneville, Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m.
In the week following the finals, games will be available to watch at youtube.com/arkansaspbs, allowing coaches, players, families, college recruiters and others to watch at their convenience. Games will also be available through the PBS Video app on mobile or streaming devices.
Throughout the state finals, AR PBS Sports will present profiles of outstanding student-athletes from each division, as well as other special segments including “The One and Only Canaan Sandy,” “The Salt Bowl,” “Arkansas Legacies (Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame)” and “Returning Home (Cedric Houston).”
A YouTube playlist featuring segments airing during the 2022 state football finals will be available at bit.ly/2022ARPBSfootball.
AR PBS Sports, the home for high school state championships in Arkansas, recognizes the vital role high school activities play in the education and development of young adults, while connecting families statewide by featuring hometown athletes competing in the biggest games of the season. Under contract with the Arkansas Activities Association, Arkansas PBS will broadcast high school championship games for volleyball, football, basketball, baseball and softball for classifications 7A-1A and 8-man football. In addition to creating viewing opportunities for those who may not be able to attend the games, AR PBS Sports enables talented young athletes to connect with college recruiters and potential scholarships.
Fans who would like to help support Arkansas PBS’s coverage of high school sports championships and all other local programming can text SPORTS to 501-491-0444 to make a $10 donation to Arkansas PBS.
Major funding for AR PBS Sports is provided by the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas.
Arkansas PBS also recognizes AAA’s sponsors for the state high school football finals, including Centennial Bank, Everett Buick GMC, Big Red Stores and Farm Bureau Insurance.
The Arkansas high school football state finals are also broadcast live on 103.7 The Buzz in Central Arkansas and at 1037thebuzz.com/football.
The most up-to-date programming schedule with options for email reminders and calendar syncing is available at myarpbs.org/schedule.
About AR PBS Sports
AR PBS Sports, the home for high school state championships in Arkansas, recognizes the vital role high school activities play in the education and development of young adults while connecting families statewide by featuring hometown athletes competing in the biggest games of the season. Under contract with the Arkansas Activities Association, Arkansas PBS will broadcast high school championship activities for football, basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball for classifications 7A-1A, including 8-man football. In addition to creating viewing opportunities for those who may not be able to attend the games, AR PBS Sports enables talented young athletes to connect with college recruiters and potential scholarships.
About AAA
The Arkansas Activities Association is the statewide governing body for athletics and activities in Arkansas. The AAA's mission is to promote the value of participation in interscholastic activities in the AAA member schools and to provide services to the schools in a fair and impartial manner while assisting and supporting their efforts to develop thinking, productive and prepared individuals as they become positive, contributing citizens modeling the democratic principles of our state and nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.