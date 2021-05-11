State tournaments are set for high school baseball, softball and soccer with each team dreaming of reaching Fayetteville.
In baseball, Conway finished as the fourth seed in the 6A Central and will take on 6A West six seed Bentonville West at 3 p.m. Thursday at Field Two at Evan Field in Fort Smith.
Should Conway beat the Wolverines, the Wampus Cats will play 6A West top-seeded Rogers at noon Friday in Fort Smith.
Greenbrier will take on Texarkana at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Field One of Annie Camp Junior High in Jonesboro.
After finishing as the runner-up in the 2A Central Region Tournament in Tuckerman, St. Joseph will play Buffalo Island Central at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Field Two at Lonoke High School.
Guy-Perkins finished fourth after losing the third-place game in the Class 1A Region 3 Tournament.
Guy-Perkins will open the Class 1A State Tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday at Izard County High School.
Switching gears to softball, the Conway Lady Cats finished third in the 6A Central and will open the 6A State Tournament against 6A West fifth seed Har-Ber at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Cabot High School.
The winner moves on to play 6A West second-seeded Rogers at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Cabot.
Vilonia, the third seed from the 5A West will open the 5A State Tournament against 5A South third seed Lakeside at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Keller Park at Mountain Home High School.
With Mayflower winning the third-place game at the Class 3A Region 3 Tournament at Central Arkansas Christian, the Lady Eagles enter the Class 3A State Tournament at 12:30 p.m. Thursday against Booneville at Ashdown High School.
Quitman won the third-place game at the 2A Girls Softball Central Region Tournament, so the Lady Bulldogs will open the tournament at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Bob Hillman Field at Carlisle High School against East Poinsett County.
Mt. Vernon-Enola dropped the Region 3 Tournament championship game to Sacred Heart, but will enter as the Region 3 second seed and will take on Mulberry/Pleasant View in the first round of the Class 1A State Tournament.
In boy’s soccer, the Conway boys secured the 6A Central’s top seed and awaits the winner of Bentonville and Cabot in the second round of the 6A State Tournament.
Conway and the winner of the opening round game will play at 10 a.m. Friday at Springdale High School.
Greenbrier boys soccer finished fourth in the 5A West and will open Class 5A State Tournament play against the 5A South’s top seed Lakeside at 4 p.m. Thursday at Siloam Springs High School.
St. Joseph boys soccer opens the Class 3A State Tournament against Lisa Academy West at noon Thursday at Central Arkansas Christian.
The Conway girls soccer team finished third in the 6A Central and will take on the 6A West’s sixth seeded Rogers Heritage at noon Thursday at Springdale High School.
The winner will move on to play Bentonville at noon Friday.
The Greenbrier girls soccer team won the 5A West and will take on the 5A South’s fourth seed White Hall in the opening round of the Class 5A State Tournament at Siloam Springs High School.
The St. Joseph girls soccer team takes on Lisa Academy West in the first round of the Class 3A Girls State Soccer Tournament at 10 a.m. Thursday at Central Arkansas Christian.
