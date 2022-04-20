Regular season play is wrapping for some teams as others are still digging into conference play for a final playoff push.
Baseball
With an 11-3 victory Tuesday at North Little Rock, the Conway Wampus Cats now sit a half-game ahead of Cabot for first place in the 6A Central.
Conway (13-6, 8-1 6A Central) hosts Cabot on Friday.
Greenbrier took a doubleheader sweep at Alma on Tuesday to keep pace with Van Buren, who the Panthers (14-6, 9-1 5A West) are tied with in first place in the 5A West.
Greenbrier hosts Paragould Thursday in nonconference action before heading Tuesday to Mountain Home to get back into conference play.
Putting up a fight against the 5A West’s first-place team, last place Vilonia (1-20, 1-9 5A West) lost a doubleheader at Van Buren by a combined three runs.
Vilonia steps out of conference play, traveling to Little Rock Christian on Friday before stepping back into conference play against Russellville on Tuesday on the road.
Conway Christian picked up a 7-6 win over Hector on Monday, which celebrated the CCS seniors.
The Eagles improved to 3-7 on the season and 3-3 in Class 5-2A play and will close out the regular season Friday at Maumelle Charter.
Quitman beat Maumelle Charter 11-4 to close out the regular season and improves to 4-12 on the season and 3-4 in conference play.
Guy-Perkins fell to Class 5-2A first-place St. Joseph last Tuesday to fall to 5-8 overall.
Next up for Class 1A Guy-Perkins is a meeting with South Side (Bee Branch) on Thursday at home.
Mt. Vernon-Enola fell on the road at Wonderview, falling to 7-6 on the season and 5-3 in conference play, but maintains second place by a half-game over Guy-Perkins.
Softball
The Conway Lady Cats moved into sole possession of third place in the 6A Central with a 4-1 win Tuesday at North Little Rock.
The Lady Cats (8-7, 6-3 6A Central) take on first-place Cabot at home Friday.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers saw their losing streak brought to four with a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Alma at home.
Greenbrier (8-8, 4-5 5A West) now sits in fifth place and will next play conference games Tuesday against Mountain Home.
Fourth place Vilonia fell at first-place Van Buren in a doubleheader, which dropped the Lady Eagles to 10-7 on the season and 6-4 in conference play.
Vilonia travels Tuesday to Russellville.
Quitman beat Maumelle Charter 15-0 in the conference finale to improve to 11-4 and 6-1 in conference play, which is a half-game behind Bigelow.
Quitman next plays Mt. Vernon-Enola on Thursday at home.
The St. Joseph Lady Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 22-5 loss at home against South Side (Bee Branch) to fall to 0-13 on the season and 0-7 in conference play.
Guy-Perkins picked up a dominant 18-0 win over St. Joseph on Monday at home to improve to 7-3 overall.
Next up is a home game April 26 against Sacred Heart to close out the regular season.
Mt. Vernon-Enola fell 7-6 at Wonderview to fall to 10-4 on the season and 6-2 in conference play.
The Lady Warhawks hold a half-game lead over Wonderview for first and will next travel Thursday to Quitman.
Boy’s Soccer
The Conway Wampus Cats continue to prove they are one of the better teams in the state with a 6-1 win Tuesday at North Little Rock to improve to 10-0-2 and 9-0 in 6A Central play.
Conway hosts fourth-place Cabot on Friday.
The Greenbrier Panthers fell 6-1 at Russellville on Tuesday, dropping to 5-6 on the season and 4-5 in 5A West play, which places Greenbrier in fifth.
Greenbrier hosts Siloam Springs on Friday.
The losing streak has grown to seven for the Vilonia Eagles after a 5-1 loss to Mountain Home, which drops Vilonia to 3-7-1 overall and 0-7-1 in conference play.
Vilonia next plays Tuesday at Greenwood.
Conway Christian grabbed a 6-2 win at Mountain View on Monday to improve to 2-3 on the season and 1-2 in conference play.
CCS next plays Thursday at Cave City.
St. Joseph fell 4-0 to Buffalo Island Central on the road Monday.
The loss drops St. Joseph to 1-4 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.
Next up is a home game against Mountain View on Thursday.
Girl’s Soccer
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers fell 7-1 to Russellville on the road Tuesday, bringin the season record to 8-3 overall and 7-2 in 5A West play.
Greenbrier is now in a second-place tie with the Lady Cyclones, who are both a game and a half behind first-place Siloam Springs, which the Lady Panthers host Friday.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles also saw their losing streak grow to seven with a 2-1 loss versus Mountain Home last Tuesday.
The loss drops the Lady Eagles to 2-8-1 on the season and 0-7-1 in conference play.
Vilonia travels Tuesday to Greenwood.
