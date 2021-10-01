Conference Volleyball continues to roll as regular season dwindles down.
The Conway Lady Cats volleyball team stayed undefeated in 6A Central conference play with its straight-set win over North Little Rock on Thursday.
The Lady Cats improved to 19-4 on the season and 9-0 in conference play after winning the match with sets of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-22.
Laney Killebrew finished with eight kills, while Olivia Wiedower had 18 assists.
Kennedi Wyrick recorded four aces and 17 digs, while Madison Hollway added one block.
The Conway junior varsity team also picked up a conference win over NLR’s junior varsity with set wins of 25-11 and 25-19.
The Conway junior varsity team improved to 10-2 on the season and 8-1 in conference play.
Olivia Harris recorded eight kills, while Ella White finished with 21 assists.
Carly Pate recorded five aces, while Kim Quinit and Harris finished with seven digs each.
Both Conway teams travel Tuesday to Cabot.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers picked up a straight-set win Thursday over Van Buren to continue their dominating run in the 5A West.
Greenbrier improved to 14-4 on the season and 8-0 in conference play after getting set wins of 25-22, 25-13 and 25-19.
The Lady Panthers travel Tuesday to Russellville.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles dropped a close five-set match on the road to Alma on Thursday to fall to 6-9 and 2-6 in conference play.
Vilonia hosts Mountain Home on Tuesday.
Quitman volleyball picked up a straight-set win over Salem on Thursday on the road.
The Lady Bulldogs will move on to play Alpena on Monday on the road.
