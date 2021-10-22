Volleyball’s regular season concluded Thursday night, so with that, conference and district champions were crowned and seeding for state tournaments have been solidified.
The Conway Lady Cats locked up their 6A Central Conference title, along with the Central’s top seed for the state tournament Tuesday at Bryant.
However, the Lady Cats’ regular season wasn’t concluded Tuesday as Conway took on Jonesboro in nonconference action.
It took four sets, but the Lady Cats were victorious over their future conference mate.
Conway won with sets of 25-22, 25-13, 25-27 and 25-23 to improve the overall record to 27-5.
Naomi Young finished with 15 kills, while Olivia Wiedower had 33 assists and four aces.
Karis Scott recorded 20 digs, while Madison Holloway finished with eight blocks.
The Conway junior varsity team also picked up a win over Jonesboro junior varsity with set wins of 25-18 and 28-26 to improve to 15-4 on the season and 12-2 in conference play.
Taylor Tinsley finished with five kills, while Ella White had eight assists.
Kenley Jordan recorded two aces, while Kim Quitit had nine digs and Saniyah Rippond finished with five blocks.
By winning the 6A Central, the Conway Lady Cats varsity team earned a first-round bye and will await the winner of Bentoville and Little Rock Central.
The Class 6A State Tournament is taking place at Fort Smith Southside, and the Lady Cats get their tournament play started at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers regular season campaign ended with a four-set loss at Greenwood on Thursday, which was Greenbrier’s lone conference loss.
The Lady Panthers’ season ends with a 26-6-1 overall record and a 13-1 5A West record.
Despite the season-ending loss, Greenbrier won the 5A West and earned the conference’s top seed for the Class 5A State Tournament.
Greenbrier will take on Beebe at noon Tuesday at host Marion High School.
Vilonia failed to qualify for the state tournament.
The Mayflower Lady Eagles fell to Episcopal in the 3A Central District Tournament, and will therefore take on Paris in the first round of the Class 3A State Tournament.
The two will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Paris High School, which is hosting the Class 3A State Tournament.
Conway Christian and St. Joseph fought for the 2A Central District Tournament on Thursday, with St. Joseph emerging victorious in four sets and locked up the Central’s top seed.
St. Joseph takes on Barton at 6 p.m. Tuesday at tournament host Quitman High School, while Conway Christian takes on Midland at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Quitman fell in the final round of the Class 2A North District Tournament, so it will advance to the Class 2A State Tournament as the North’s second seed.
Quitman will take on Lavaca at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
