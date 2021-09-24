Several area volleyball teams picked up conference wins on Thursday.
The Conway Lady Cats beat Bryant in straight sets on Thursday at home to improve to 13-3 overall and 7-0 in 6A Central conference play.
The Lady Cats won with sets of 25-17, 25-9 and 25-13 in Thursday’s win.
Kennedi Wyrick finished with 12 kills, while Olivia Wiedower recorded 14 assists.
Karis Scott ended with three aces and 16 digs, while Saniyah Rippond finished with two blocks.
The Conway junior varsity team also picked up a two-set win over Bryant’s junior varsity team.
Conway JV improved to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play with set wins of 25-16 and 25-12.
Emily Zimmerman and Brooklyn Ferguson recorded six kills each, while Tate Jones finished with 14 assists, two aces and seven digs and Kayla Smith recorded three blocks.
The Lady Cats travel this weekend to Jonesboro for a tournament.
Greenbrier picked up a hard-fought 3-2 win over Mountain Home to improve to 12-4 on the season and a 6-0 record in 5A West conference play.
The Lady Panthers host a pivotal matchup between a pair of 5A West unbeatens when Greenbrier plays Greenwood on Tuesday.
Vilonia dropped its fifth straight match after falling in four sets to Russellville.
The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-23 and then dropped the final three sets 25-18, 25-23 and 25-13.
Vilonia hosts Siloam Springs on Tuesday.
Mayflower fell in straight sets to Episcopal in sets of 25-21, 25-11 and 25-12 to fall to 6-7 on the season and 2-3 in conference play.
St. Joseph picked up a straight-set win over Quest Academy of West Little Rock to improve to 16-2 and 3-0 in conference play.
Quitman also grabbed a straight-set win over Marshall with sets of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-15.
The Bulldogs improved to 8-2 on the season.
